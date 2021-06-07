$16,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 7 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7202609

7202609 Stock #: P2098

P2098 VIN: 2C4RDGDG8HR761727

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning rear air Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Remote Entry Seating Bucket Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Compass MP3 Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Roof Rails Additional Features Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.