Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,700 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7202609
  2. 7202609
  3. 7202609
  4. 7202609
  5. 7202609
  6. 7202609
  7. 7202609
  8. 7202609
  9. 7202609
  10. 7202609
  11. 7202609
  12. 7202609
  13. 7202609
  14. 7202609
  15. 7202609
  16. 7202609
  17. 7202609
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

115,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7202609
  • Stock #: P2098
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG8HR761727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our 2017 Dodge Grand caravan has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions, great service records. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed Approval, trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is all about transporting a bunch of people at an affordable price. This seven-passenger minivan undercuts its least expensive competitor by thousands of dollars. safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test. heated mirrors, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), cruise control, rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a conversation mirror, a second-row bench seat, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, Second-row bucket seats upgrade with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature. 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded upholstery and trim, a front floor console, second-row captain's chairs and rear privacy glass. foglights, automatic headlights, roof rails,3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Front Wheel Drive
Roof Rails
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 150,400 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2007 Kia Rondo EX V6...
 265,200 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 142,600 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory