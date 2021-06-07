+ taxes & licensing
Our 2017 Dodge Grand caravan has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions, great service records. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed Approval, trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is all about transporting a bunch of people at an affordable price. This seven-passenger minivan undercuts its least expensive competitor by thousands of dollars. safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test. heated mirrors, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), cruise control, rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a conversation mirror, a second-row bench seat, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, Second-row bucket seats upgrade with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature. 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded upholstery and trim, a front floor console, second-row captain's chairs and rear privacy glass. foglights, automatic headlights, roof rails,3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
