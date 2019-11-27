Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD V6 | Sunroof | Navigation | DVD

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD V6 | Sunroof | Navigation | DVD

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-525-5411

  • 35,890KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4367331
  • Stock #: 19T287B
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG1HT548960
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

COMING SOON! Please contact for more info!Leather Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Navigation, DVD System, Remote Start, Power Seat, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, and more. This 2017 Dodge Journey R/T AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission.Covered by our life time engine warranty, 3 year 60,000km basic warranty and 5 year 100,000km powertrain warranty.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • GVW/Payload Rating
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
  • HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
  • WHEELS: 19" X 7" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM
  • RADIO: 8.4" TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM/NAV
  • TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (STD)
  • BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • 2ND ROW INTEGRATED CHILD BOOSTER SEATS
  • REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
  • FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • NAVIGATION & BACK-UP CAMERA GROUP -inc: Garmin Navigation System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio: 8.4" Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: 4-Pin Wiring Harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

