COMING SOON! Please contact for more info!Leather Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Navigation, DVD System, Remote Start, Power Seat, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, and more. This 2017 Dodge Journey R/T AWD is powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and 6-Speed Automatic transmission.Covered by our life time engine warranty, 3 year 60,000km basic warranty and 5 year 100,000km powertrain warranty.*Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more information*Crestview Chrysler is a well-established dealership in Regina, having served the Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Southey and Southern Saskatchewan markets for decades. We carry the largest selection of new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles in Saskatchewan. If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we'll do our best to fulfill your needs. At Crestview Chrysler we value our return customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why Crestview Chrysler is a top-volume Chrysler dealer. For more information fill out a form on this page or call our Sales Department.