2017 Ford Edge

94,881 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,881KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10162629
  • Stock #: W553
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K86HBC23247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,881 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Reliable 3.5L V6 Engine
-No Accidents
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated/ Cooled Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Navigation System
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

