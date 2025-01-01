$15,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,547KM
VIN 2FMPK4K87HBB00265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 173,547 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWDOdometer: 173,547 km
Price: $15,990+ taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Reliable 3.5L V6 Engine
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:--Blind spot monitoring
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated/ Cooled Seats
-Rear heated seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Navigation System
-Block heater
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2017 Ford Edge