2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWD
Odometer: 173,547 km
Price: $15,990+ taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Reliable 3.5L V6 Engine
-Dealer Serviced

Highlight Features:
-Blind spot monitoring
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated/ Cooled Seats
-Rear heated seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Navigation System
-Block heater
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

2017 Ford Edge

173,547 KM

Details Description

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

12408855

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
173,547KM
VIN 2FMPK4K87HBB00265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,547 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Edge Titanium AWDOdometer: 173,547 km
Price: $15,990+ taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Reliable 3.5L V6 Engine
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:--Blind spot monitoring
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Backup-Camera
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated/ Cooled Seats
-Rear heated seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Remote Start
-Navigation System
-Block heater
-Power Lift Gate
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Wow Cars

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Ford Edge