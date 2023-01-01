$19,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2017 Ford Escape has been through a presale inspection Fresh Full Synthetic oil service, new air filters, New Brakes all around, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Guaranteed approval, Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket Warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2017 Escape gets revised exterior styling, some minor interior improvements, a newly available 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine. Sync 3 also provide an ownership app (FordPass with Sync Connect) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels (optional on the S), a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine (179 hp, 177 lb-ft), foglights, a keyless entry keypad, rear privacy glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, rear air vents, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), upgraded cloth upholstery, a rear center armrest and satellite radio. Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and mirrors, a windshield de-icer and a 110-volt outlet .
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
