2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,783 KM
Vehicle Description
EscapeSE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000. Only 48,783 Miles! This Ford Escape boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.* This Ford Escape Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.* The Votes are Counted *KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 can get you a tried-and-true Escape today!
Vehicle Features
