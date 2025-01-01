$17,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE LEATHER AWD ACCIDNET FREE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$17,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,500 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
"Imagine cruising down a Saskatchewan highway, music playing, comfortable and confident, knowing you made a smart choice. That's the feeling you'll get with our 2017 Ford Escape SE. Let's talk about peace of mind first. This isn't just any used vehicle; it's a true **ACCIDENT-FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE**. The **Carfax report confirms its clean history right here in Saskatchewan**, meaning no hidden surprises or past collision damage to worry about. We've taken that peace of mind even further: it's just undergone a comprehensive **pre-sale inspection** by our certified technicians, and received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**. To top it all off, it's riding on **brand new tires all around**, giving you optimal grip and safety for all our diverse Saskatchewan seasons. Now, about those drives. This Escape is powered by the responsive and efficient **2.0L EcoBoost engine**. This isn't just about power; it's about smart power. The EcoBoost technology delivers surprising performance while being remarkably **economical** on fuel, helping you save at the pump whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey across the prairies. More kilometres, less cost that's a win-win. And when it comes to **safety**, Ford has packed this Escape with features designed to protect you and your passengers. Beyond the robust construction and comprehensive airbag system, you'll appreciate the confidence that comes with a well-maintained vehicle, especially with those brand new tires providing excellent traction. The **Equipment Group 201A** means it's loaded with great features that enhance your driving experience, keeping your focus on the road. Step inside, and you're greeted by comfortable **leather interior** and a host of conveniences. Navigating is a breeze with the **voice-activated touchscreen navigation**. Stay connected with **Bluetooth**, enjoy your favourite tunes on the **CD player or SiriusXM radio**, and even warm up quickly on those cooler mornings with **heated front seats**. The **power liftgate** makes loading groceries or gear effortlessly easy. Ready to make it yours? We make it simple with **easy financing available on site**, and we **encourage trades** to help you get into this fantastic SUV. Plus, for ultimate long-term peace of mind, we have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. This 2017 Ford Escape SE isn't just a vehicle; it's your reliable, economical, and safe partner for all your Saskatchewan adventures. Come experience it today!"
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
