<p><strong>ACCIDENT FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE</strong></p> <p>Imagine cruising down a Saskatchewan highway, music playing, comfortable and confident, knowing you made a smart choice. Thats the feeling youll get with our 2017 Ford Escape SE. Lets talk about peace of mind first. This isnt just any used vehicle; its a true **ACCIDENT-FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE**. The **Carfax report confirms its clean history right here in Saskatchewan**, meaning no hidden surprises or past collision damage to worry about. Weve taken that peace of mind even further: its just undergone a comprehensive **pre-sale inspection** by our certified technicians, and received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**. To top it all off, its riding on **brand new tires all around**, giving you optimal grip and safety for all our diverse Saskatchewan seasons. Now, about those drives. This Escape is powered by the responsive and efficient **2.0L EcoBoost engine**. This isnt just about power; its about smart power. The EcoBoost technology delivers surprising performance while being remarkably **economical** on fuel, helping you save at the pump whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey across the prairies. More kilometres, less cost thats a win-win. And when it comes to **safety**, Ford has packed this Escape with features designed to protect you and your passengers. Beyond the robust construction and comprehensive airbag system, youll appreciate the confidence that comes with a well-maintained vehicle, especially with those brand new tires providing excellent traction. The **Equipment Group 201A** means its loaded with great features that enhance your driving experience, keeping your focus on the road. Step inside, and youre greeted by comfortable **leather interior** and a host of conveniences. Navigating is a breeze with the **voice-activated touchscreen navigation**. Stay connected with **Bluetooth**, enjoy your favourite tunes on the **CD player or SiriusXM radio**, and even warm up quickly on those cooler mornings with **heated front seats**. The **power liftgate** makes loading groceries or gear effortlessly easy. Ready to make it yours? We make it simple with **easy financing available on site**, and we **encourage trades** to help you get into this fantastic SUV. Plus, for ultimate long-term peace of mind, we have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. This 2017 Ford Escape SE isnt just a vehicle; its your reliable, economical, and safe partner for all your Saskatchewan adventures. Come experience it today!</p>

2017 Ford Escape

137,500 KM

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE LEATHER AWD ACCIDNET FREE

12735402

2017 Ford Escape

SE LEATHER AWD ACCIDNET FREE

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
137,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G99HUD00775

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,500 KM

Vehicle Description

"Imagine cruising down a Saskatchewan highway, music playing, comfortable and confident, knowing you made a smart choice. That's the feeling you'll get with our 2017 Ford Escape SE. Let's talk about peace of mind first. This isn't just any used vehicle; it's a true **ACCIDENT-FREE SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE**. The **Carfax report confirms its clean history right here in Saskatchewan**, meaning no hidden surprises or past collision damage to worry about. We've taken that peace of mind even further: it's just undergone a comprehensive **pre-sale inspection** by our certified technicians, and received a **fresh full synthetic oil service**. To top it all off, it's riding on **brand new tires all around**, giving you optimal grip and safety for all our diverse Saskatchewan seasons. Now, about those drives. This Escape is powered by the responsive and efficient **2.0L EcoBoost engine**. This isn't just about power; it's about smart power. The EcoBoost technology delivers surprising performance while being remarkably **economical** on fuel, helping you save at the pump whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a longer journey across the prairies. More kilometres, less cost that's a win-win. And when it comes to **safety**, Ford has packed this Escape with features designed to protect you and your passengers. Beyond the robust construction and comprehensive airbag system, you'll appreciate the confidence that comes with a well-maintained vehicle, especially with those brand new tires providing excellent traction. The **Equipment Group 201A** means it's loaded with great features that enhance your driving experience, keeping your focus on the road. Step inside, and you're greeted by comfortable **leather interior** and a host of conveniences. Navigating is a breeze with the **voice-activated touchscreen navigation**. Stay connected with **Bluetooth**, enjoy your favourite tunes on the **CD player or SiriusXM radio**, and even warm up quickly on those cooler mornings with **heated front seats**. The **power liftgate** makes loading groceries or gear effortlessly easy. Ready to make it yours? We make it simple with **easy financing available on site**, and we **encourage trades** to help you get into this fantastic SUV. Plus, for ultimate long-term peace of mind, we have a range of **aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget**. This 2017 Ford Escape SE isn't just a vehicle; it's your reliable, economical, and safe partner for all your Saskatchewan adventures. Come experience it today!"

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2017 Ford Escape