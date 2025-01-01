$19,988+ taxes & licensing
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
# ?? Fully Loaded Luxury SUV: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium ??
### Low Kilometres | Accident-Free | Premium Features
Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a top-of-the-line **2017 Ford Escape Titanium** with an exceptionally low **101,000 kilometres**. This is the ultimate compact SUV that delivers on luxury, safety, and a spotless history, making it perfect for your next Saskatchewan adventure.
---
## ? Peace of Mind is Standard
Buy with absolute confidence. This Escape has a completely transparent and verifiable history:
* **Saskatchewan Vehicle:** Local history, built for our roads and seasons.
* **Accident-Free:** Confirmed by a clean **Carfax report**zero accident claims.
* **Excellent Service Records:** Demonstrates meticulous care and proven reliability from day one.
---
## ? Features That Define "Loaded"
The Titanium trim means you get features typically reserved for high-end luxury brands:
| Luxury & Comfort | Advanced Technology & Safety | Utility & Convenience |
| :--- | :--- | :--- |
| **Panoramic Sunroof** | **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** | Factory **Trailer Tow Pkg** |
| Premium **Black Leather** Interior | **Blind Spot Detection** | Hands-Free **Power Rear Hatch** |
| Power, **Heated, Memory Seats** | **Self Park** Assist Feature | Remote **Auto Start** |
| Dual-Zone Climate Control | Built-in **Navigation** System | **Home Link** (Garage Door Opener) |
| CD/Sirius Radio & **Bluetooth** | Back Up Camera & Sensors | Low 101,000 km |
---
## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage
Choosing Siman Auto Sales means partnering with a dealership that puts you first.
* **Family Owned & Operated:** Weve been proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 26 years**. Were large enough to make a difference, but truly small enough to care.
* **Easy Financing:** Secure your purchase with **Easy On-Site Financing** through our network of **16 Banks and Lenders**. We work hard to find a payment plan that fits your budget.
* **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle now? Bring it in! We offer fair value for all trades to make your upgrade simple and seamless.
* **Worry-Free Ownership:** Ask about our available **Aftermarket Warranties**coverage options to fit every need and budget.
* **More Than Just Sales:** We offer consignment, complete **automotive repair**, and over **70 pre-owned vehicles** to choose from.
### ?? Ready to Drive Away in Luxury?
Don't wait! This rare, fully loaded Escape Titanium won't last long.
**[CALL US TODAY]** or **[CLICK HERE]** to schedule your test drive.
**Check our reviews** and see why Siman Auto Sales is the trusted choice for Saskatchewan families!
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993