# ?? Fully Loaded Luxury SUV: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium ?? ### Low Kilometres | Accident-Free | Premium Features Dont miss this rare opportunity to own a top-of-the-line **2017 Ford Escape Titanium** with an exceptionally low **101,000 kilometres**. This is the ultimate compact SUV that delivers on luxury, safety, and a spotless history, making it perfect for your next Saskatchewan adventure. --- ## ? Peace of Mind is Standard Buy with absolute confidence. This Escape has a completely transparent and verifiable history: * **Saskatchewan Vehicle:** Local history, built for our roads and seasons. * **Accident-Free:** Confirmed by a clean **Carfax report**zero accident claims. * **Excellent Service Records:** Demonstrates meticulous care and proven reliability from day one. --- ## ? Features That Define Loaded The Titanium trim means you get features typically reserved for high-end luxury brands: | Luxury & Comfort | Advanced Technology & Safety | Utility & Convenience | | :--- | :--- | :--- | | **Panoramic Sunroof** | **Distance Pacing Cruise Control** | Factory **Trailer Tow Pkg** | | Premium **Black Leather** Interior | **Blind Spot Detection** | Hands-Free **Power Rear Hatch** | | Power, **Heated, Memory Seats** | **Self Park** Assist Feature | Remote **Auto Start** | | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Built-in **Navigation** System | **Home Link** (Garage Door Opener) | | CD/Sirius Radio & **Bluetooth** | Back Up Camera & Sensors | Low 101,000 km | --- ## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage Choosing Siman Auto Sales means partnering with a dealership that puts you first. * **Family Owned & Operated:** Weve been proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 26 years**. Were large enough to make a difference, but truly small enough to care. * **Easy Financing:** Secure your purchase with **Easy On-Site Financing** through our network of **16 Banks and Lenders**. We work hard to find a payment plan that fits your budget. * **Trades Encouraged:** Have a vehicle now? Bring it in! We offer fair value for all trades to make your upgrade simple and seamless. * **Worry-Free Ownership:** Ask about our available **Aftermarket Warranties**coverage options to fit every need and budget. * **More Than Just Sales:** We offer consignment, complete **automotive repair**, and over **70 pre-owned vehicles** to choose from. ### ?? Ready to Drive Away in Luxury? Dont wait! This rare, fully loaded Escape Titanium wont last long. **[CALL US TODAY]** or **[CLICK HERE]** to schedule your test drive. **Check our reviews** and see why Siman Auto Sales is the trusted choice for Saskatchewan families!

2017 Ford Escape

101,000 KM

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J92HUE19406

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

2017 Ford Escape