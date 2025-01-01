$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Ford Escape
SE
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GD7HUB09389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 212,817 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Toyota
2023 Toyota Tacoma 31,475 KM $56,900 + tax & lic
2025 Toyota Sequoia 3,411 KM $124,900 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Highlander XSE - RARE PACKAGE 42,291 KM $57,400 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Toyota
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
Call Dealer
306-569-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Taylor Toyota
306-569-8777
2017 Ford Escape