2017 Ford Escape

163,400 KM

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE EXCELLENT VALUE

2017 Ford Escape

SE EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

163,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8248845
  • Stock #: P2220
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUA70294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE.



our Ford escape has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch. For 2017, Ford has trickled some desirable features such as automatic climate control down to lower Escape trim levels. The old lever-operated parking brake has been replaced by a button, which frees up space for improved small item storage. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is now available. Finally, there's a new standard 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. automatic headlights, LED taillights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. upgraded cloth upholstery and satellite radio. Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and mirrors, a windshield de-icer and a 110-volt outlet.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

