2017 Ford Escape
SE EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8248845
- Stock #: P2220
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD8HUA70294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE.
our Ford escape has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. New tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free with good service records. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Shopping for a small crossover presents a dizzying array of options, but the Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch. For 2017, Ford has trickled some desirable features such as automatic climate control down to lower Escape trim levels. The old lever-operated parking brake has been replaced by a button, which frees up space for improved small item storage. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is now available. Finally, there's a new standard 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. automatic headlights, LED taillights, MyKey parental controls, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat, a 4.2-inch central display, a rearview camera, the Sync tech interface with AppLink smartphone integration, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port. upgraded cloth upholstery and satellite radio. Cold Weather package includes heated front seats and mirrors, a windshield de-icer and a 110-volt outlet.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
