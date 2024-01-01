Menu
Account
Sign In
This GREY Ford Explorer XLT is the best selling SUV in its class. The XLT trim has a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine and is capable of towing and off-roading. Great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The XLT models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and six speakers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive a Ford Explorer XLT. Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2017 Ford Explorer

103,675 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
11983191

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D80HGB42121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 94267B
  • Mileage 103,675 KM

Vehicle Description

This GREY Ford Explorer XLT is the best selling SUV in its class. The XLT trim has a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine and is capable of towing and off-roading. Great for road trips, camping and more! You will notice the vehicle has chrome door handles and the convenience of a keyless entry keypad. This spacious interior includes a media hub with 2 USB ports, SD card reader and an audio/video input jack and the overhead console has dome/map lights and a cool little holder for your shades. The XLT models come with a powerful sound system including a single-disc CD player and six speakers. MP3-capable so you can load it up with all your music! Safety features include a reverse sensing system and a SOS post crash alert system. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive a Ford Explorer XLT. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-3121 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2014 GMC Terrain SLE AWD **New Arrival** 177,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Ford Escape SEL EcoBoost AWD **New Arrival** 53,662 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium **New Arrival** 62,919 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer