Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Ford Explorer XLT AWDOdometer: 150,643 km <br/> Price: $19,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:- <br/> -Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Navigation System <br/> -Power Leather Seats <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Dual Climate Control <br/> -Parking Sensors (Front and Rear) <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power Tail gate <br/> -Tow hitch <br/> -Third Row Seating <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> Financing Available!! <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Ford Explorer

150,643 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
13200386

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 13200386
  2. 13200386
  3. 13200386
  4. 13200386
  5. 13200386
  6. 13200386
  7. 13200386
  8. 13200386
  9. 13200386
  10. 13200386
  11. 13200386
  12. 13200386
  13. 13200386
  14. 13200386
  15. 13200386
  16. 13200386
  17. 13200386
  18. 13200386
  19. 13200386
  20. 13200386
  21. 13200386
  22. 13200386
  23. 13200386
  24. 13200386
  25. 13200386
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,643KM
VIN 1FM5K8D8XHGA90402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,643 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Explorer XLT AWDOdometer: 150,643 km
Price: $19,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection


Highlight features:-
-Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Navigation System
-Power Leather Seats
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Dual Climate Control
-Parking Sensors (Front and Rear)
-Heated Seats
-Power Tail gate
-Tow hitch
-Third Row Seating
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available!!


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 150,643 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi RVR AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Mitsubishi RVR AWD 17,552 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Toyota Sienna Limited AWD 121,197 KM $35,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Ford Explorer