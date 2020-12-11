Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Explorer

48,765 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

  1. 6360524
  2. 6360524
  3. 6360524
  4. 6360524
  5. 6360524
  6. 6360524
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,765KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6360524
  • Stock #: D71686P
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT9HGD71686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Stock # D71686P
  • Mileage 48,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:

  • A/C Seats
  • Heated Front Seats
  • Power Front Seats
  • Memory Drivers Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Blind Spot Warning
  • Remote Start
  • Multi-Panel Vista Roof
  • Navigation

Extra Features:

  • Push Button Star
  • Power Lift Gate
  • 2nd Row Captains Chairs

Vehicle History:

  • Local Trade
  • One Owner
  • Well Maintained
  • Purchased and Serviced at Bennet Dunlop Ford

Why this 2017 Ford Explorer Sport?

The 2017 Ford Explorer Sport eradicates the ponderousness of non-Sport versions while still maintaining excellent ride composure. The Sport doesn't compromise the Explorer's quiet demeanor either, despite its relatively low-profile 20-inch wheels. On top of that, its EcoBoost V6 is plenty powerful.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Dunlop Ford

2018 Ford F-150 Lariat
 53,432 KM
$44,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-350 Supe...
 47,184 KM
$77,998 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass Hi...
 113,013 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

Call Dealer

306-522-XXXX

(click to show)

306-522-6612

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory