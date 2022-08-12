$31,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT LEATHER 7 PASSENGER
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$31,998
- Listing ID: 8976010
- Stock #: P2375
- VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGC81344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE EXTRA FEATURES
Our 2017 Ford Explorer XLT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. If you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV. Its outstanding quietness and quality cabin trimmings elevate this practical do-all crossover to the front of the segment. 3.5-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), 20-inch wheels, rearview camera, cruise control, rear climate controls, a 60/40-split second-row seat, 50/50-split third-row seat, an eight-way power driver seat (with manual recline), Sync (Ford's voice-activated phone and entertainment interface), XLT trim adds a few features as standard. all-wheel drive, 3.5-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), rearview camera, cruise control, rear climate controls, a 60/40-split second-row seat, 50/50-split third-row seat, an eight-way power driver seat (with manual recline), leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen display with the new Sync 3 interface, a nine-speaker sound system.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
