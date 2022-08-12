Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

120,500 KM

Details Description Features

XLT LEATHER 7 PASSENGER

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT LEATHER 7 PASSENGER

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

120,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8976010
  • Stock #: P2375
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D82HGC81344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,500 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE EXTRA FEATURES



Our 2017 Ford Explorer XLT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. If you're shopping for a three-row crossover SUV. Its outstanding quietness and quality cabin trimmings elevate this practical do-all crossover to the front of the segment. 3.5-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), 20-inch wheels, rearview camera, cruise control, rear climate controls, a 60/40-split second-row seat, 50/50-split third-row seat, an eight-way power driver seat (with manual recline), Sync (Ford's voice-activated phone and entertainment interface), XLT trim adds a few features as standard. all-wheel drive, 3.5-liter V6 (290 horsepower, 255 pound-feet of torque), rearview camera, cruise control, rear climate controls, a 60/40-split second-row seat, 50/50-split third-row seat, an eight-way power driver seat (with manual recline), leather upholstery, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen display with the new Sync 3 interface, a nine-speaker sound system.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Premium Audio
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

