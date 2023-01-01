$19,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10379889
- Stock #: 23T38A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 23T38A
- Mileage 280,564 KM
Vehicle Description
F-150 XLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* This Ford F-150 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford F-150!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.