2017 Ford F-150

280,564 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

280,564KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10379889
  • Stock #: 23T38A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 23T38A
  • Mileage 280,564 KM

Vehicle Description

F-150 XLT Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ford F-150 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.* This Ford F-150 Features the Following Options *Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks.* This Ford F-150 is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to claim your Ford F-150!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 7 000 lbs Payload Package

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

