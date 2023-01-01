2017 Ford Fiesta

$13,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10631745

10631745 Stock #: P2749

P2749 VIN: 3FADP4EE0HM113809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Powertrain 5 Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Hubcaps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.