2017 Ford Fiesta

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Ford Fiesta

2017 Ford Fiesta

SE Ecoboost Fuel Economy Package

2017 Ford Fiesta

SE Ecoboost Fuel Economy Package

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10631745
  Stock #: P2749
  VIN: 3FADP4EE0HM113809

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE GOOD SERVICE RECORDS



Our Ford Fiesta has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle , Accident free, good service records. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Encourage. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Our Fiesta is a four-door hatchback version. It offers lively handling and performance that makes even everyday errands seem fun. And if it's frugality you're after, Ford has you covered with the Fiesta's 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine that delivers surprisingly zippy performance and outstanding fuel economy. antilock brakes Traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags that cover both rows and a driver knee airbag. Standard Sync features include a 911 Assist function, which uses your paired cellphone to connect automatically to a 911 operator in the event of an emergency. The SE adds the MyKey system for setting electronic parameters for other drivers (teens, valets, etc.), In government crash tests, the Fiesta received four out of five stars for combined overall protection, with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fiesta the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact, roof strength and head restraint/seat (whiplash protection) tests. 15-inch steel wheels, variable intermittent wipers, power mirrors, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power locks and manual windows, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, a 3.5-inch center display, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack. SE builds on the above with automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery, a front center console with armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, cruise control, a trip computer, chrome interior door handles, metallic-painted interior trim, multicolor ambient lighting and MyKey parental controls for teen drivers. SE EcoBoost Fuel Economy package, which includes the turbocharged three-cylinder engine, a manual transmission, various aerodynamic improvements.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Hubcaps

