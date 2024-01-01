2017 Ford Focus

Menu
Eye Catching design, Nimble handling, good fuel economy and an upscale interior are just a few of the reasons why the 2014 Ford Focus ranks a notch above most other compact cars. Get this BLACK Ford Focus SE and you wont regret it. The standard features of the Ford Focus SE include 2.0L I-4 160hp engine, 5-speed manual transmission with overdrive, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS), side seat mounted airbags, curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags, driver knee airbag, airbag occupancy sensor, air conditioning, 16 aluminum wheels, cruise control, ABS and driveline traction control, electronic stability. Enjoy Leather wrapped steering wheel, MyKey owner control feature, Trip computer, mp3, CD, am/fm, Black grille with chrome trim and a rear window defroster.

78,059 KM

SE HB **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Used
78,059KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K21HL207297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B1146A
  • Mileage 78,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Eye Catching design, Nimble handling, good fuel economy and an upscale interior are just a few of the reasons why the 2014 Ford Focus ranks a notch above most other compact cars. Get this BLACK Ford Focus SE and you wont regret it. The standard features of the Ford Focus SE include 2.0L I-4 160hp engine, 5-speed manual transmission with overdrive, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS), side seat mounted airbags, curtain 1st and 2nd row overhead airbags, driver knee airbag, airbag occupancy sensor, air conditioning, 16" aluminum wheels, cruise control, ABS and driveline traction control, electronic stability. Enjoy Leather wrapped steering wheel, MyKey owner control feature, Trip computer, mp3, CD, am/fm, Black grille with chrome trim and a rear window defroster. Dont miss your chance to own this sleek car today. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

