2017 Ford Focus

SE

2017 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-994-9416

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,209KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4918497
  • Stock #: 19T507A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F27HL265716
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Phone and Streaming Audio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Remote Keyless Entry and more.Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a well-established dealership in Regina, having served the Saskatoon, Moose Jaw, Southey and Southern Saskatchewan markets for decades. We carry premium used vehicles at prices that are competitive in today's market. If you don't find what you're looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we'll do our best to fulfill your needs. At Crestview Chrysler we value our return customers and we're always looking to earn the new customer's business. Just head to 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why Crestview Chrysler is a top-volume Chrysler dealer. For more information fill out a form on this page or call our Sales Department.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Requires Subscription
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT -inc: thumb switch on gear shifter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

