$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Fusion
Special Edition
2017 Ford Fusion
Special Edition
Location
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
306-502-4322
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,203KM
VIN 3FA6P0T9XHR352391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 166,203 KM
Vehicle Description
FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN SASKATCHEWAN100% Disclosure
$495 Doc Fee
FINANCING AVAILABLE (2013+)
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE
CARFAX AVAILABLE
TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME
ZED AUTO INC offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represents the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure
CONTACT* Call (306).502.4322 or Stop by Zed Auto conveniently located 1575 Park Street, Regina, SK
Zed Auto
1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Zed Auto
306-502-4322
2017 Ford Fusion