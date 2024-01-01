Menu
Account
Sign In
This BLACK AWD Fusion SE responds to all your needs! It has a fuel-efficient Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine and 6-speed select-shift automatic transmission. It has a voice activated Ford SYNC system that delivers hands-free calls, reads text messages aloud, and you can play music from your smart phone with Bluetooth capability! Wow! The 8 colour LCD touch screen is easy to control your phone, entertainment, climate and more. Entering the vehicle is super easy and convenient with the keyless entry keypad. The award winning exterior design has stylish 17 wheels are silver painted aluminum. It includes an AM/FM stereo, a CD player with MP3 capability, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Fusion SE! Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

2017 Ford Fusion

139,665 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Fusion

SE AWD **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Fusion

SE AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,665KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FA6P0T9XHR121183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C016B
  • Mileage 139,665 KM

Vehicle Description

This BLACK AWD Fusion SE responds to all your needs! It has a fuel-efficient Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine and 6-speed select-shift automatic transmission. It has a voice activated Ford SYNC system that delivers hands-free calls, reads text messages aloud, and you can play music from your smart phone with Bluetooth capability! Wow! The 8" colour LCD touch screen is easy to control your phone, entertainment, climate and more. Entering the vehicle is super easy and convenient with the keyless entry keypad. The award winning exterior design has stylish 17' wheels are silver painted aluminum. It includes an AM/FM stereo, a CD player with MP3 capability, USB port, audio input jack and 911 assist. Contact us today to test drive this Ford Fusion SE! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-517-6848 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

Used 2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford Edge Titanium AWD **New Arrival** 136,335 KM $20,595 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD **New Arrival** 222,470 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Wagoneer SERIES III **New Arrival** for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Jeep Wagoneer SERIES III **New Arrival** 6,046 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Regina

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-543-XXXX

(click to show)

306-543-5410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-543-5410

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Fusion