2017 Ford Fusion

All-Wheel Drive - SE loaded!

2017 Ford Fusion

All-Wheel Drive - SE loaded!

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4656192
  • Stock #: 2031911
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T97HR376566
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sure footed All Wheel Drive, leather, navigation system, rear back up camera and many more features. Low kilometers with the balance of factory warranty. Excellent finance terms available OAC on the spot. This great sedan will give you the excellent fuel economy with the luxury of all wheel drive.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

