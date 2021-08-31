Menu
2017 Ford Fusion

84,700 KM

Details

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Ford Fusion

2017 Ford Fusion

SE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 2 LTR TURBO

2017 Ford Fusion

SE LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 2 LTR TURBO

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

84,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8050654
  • Stock #: P2203
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T94HR268003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,700 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE LEATHER SUNROOF 2 LTR TURBO



Our Ford Fusion has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new Tires all around, Wheel alignment. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site trades welcome . Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. When the current Ford Fusion came out five years ago, it was considerably better than the car it replaced and became an immediate hit. The handsome Aston Martin-esque grille, attractive interior and multiple engine choices ensured there was something for everybody. Now in 2017, this appeal hasn't waned, yet key updates this year assure that the current-generation Fusion remains fresh, desirable and a step beyond most rivals.Chief among the updates for the 2017 Ford Fusion is the new Sync 3 infotainment system, which replaces the generally unloved MyFord Touch interface. Sync 3 is quicker and easier to use thanks to its large, smartphone-style menus and virtual buttons. It's not as colorful or as visually interesting as before, but it works much better.All 2017 Fusions feature a tasteful styling refresh, push-button ignition and a rotary shifter that frees up space for more useful cupholders and bins. There are also some new options such as LED headlights. The 2017 Ford Fusion comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cellphone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. The government awarded the Fusion five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total front-impact protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fusion the highest possible rating of Good in its moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of Acceptable. Its head restraints and seat belts earned a Good rating for whiplash protection in rear impacts.Moving up to the Fusion SE gets you 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights, exterior keypad entry, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, rear heat ducts, a rear center fold-down armrest and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.Luxury package (Equipment Group 202A), which adds LED headlights and foglights, keyless ignition and entry, remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and driver-side mirror, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory settings and heated front seats. Technology package equips the Fusion with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 11-speaker sound system, the Sync 3 technology interface (with an 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two configurable gauge cluster displays), enhanced voice controls and an additional USB port. turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. all-wheel drive. navigation system offers pinch-to-zoom and swiping motions, effectively mimicking a smartphone interface.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

