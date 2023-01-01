$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour U6
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 37,755 KM
Vehicle Description
MustangEcoBoost Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000. Only 37,755 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering it's polished transmission. ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST, Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined -inc: Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ring, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer.* This Ford Mustang is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
