2017 Ford Mustang

37,755 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,755KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour U6
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 37,755 KM

Vehicle Description

MustangEcoBoost Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000. Only 37,755 Miles! Scores 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Ford Mustang boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine powering it's polished transmission. ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST, Wheels: 18" x 8" Magnetic Painted/Machined -inc: Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Ford Mustang Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: reverse lockout pull ring, Tires: P235/50R18 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tire Mobility Kit, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer.* This Ford Mustang is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest Cars Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST (STD)

2017 Ford Mustang