306-526-6421
2017 Ford Mustang
**New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Regina
1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8145952
- Stock #: 91105A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 78,678 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Mustang Red EcoBoost PremiumRecent Arrival!EcoBoost 2.3L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift RWDReviews:* Owners of Mustangs from this generation report its best handling, sharpest steering, and most well-sorted ride and handling equation to date. The new looks are generally loved throughout the community, and performance (and sound!) from the V8 engine are very highly rated. Good overall value and powerful headlight performance round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca* No surprises here. Owners rate the GT350 highly on all aspects of performance, noise, grip, handling, braking, and go-fast styling. This machine is capable of delivering serious performance figures, and it looks (and sounds) great doing it. Owners also say the GT350 packs a compelling array of high-tech features that are easy to use and interface with. Notably, the central-command system is logical, easily operated, and straightforward. Source: autoTRADER.caWe're proudly Canada's largest Pre-Owned Ford Dealership and offer a no-pressure, non-commission purchasing experience for your used vehicle search. If you're interested in an used (previously loved) car, truck or SUV, you're in the right place! Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips! Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. DEALER LICENSE #307287.
