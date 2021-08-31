Menu
2017 Ford Transit

99,892 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Cutaway **New Arrival**

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

99,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7686106
  • Stock #: W425A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 99,892 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Vinyl Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Dual Rear Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD)

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-XXXX

306-526-6421

