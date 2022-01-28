Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

114,111 KM

Details Description Features

$47,992

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,992

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$47,992

+ taxes & licensing

114,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8247102
  • Stock #: LR1621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # LR1621
  • Mileage 114,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Vinyl Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2017 Ford Transit Ca...
 114,111 KM
$47,992 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit Ca...
 78,214 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Expre...
 128,356 KM
$25,915 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory