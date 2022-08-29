Menu
2017 GMC Acadia

138,500 KM

Details Description Features

$29,989

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

SLT-1 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

138,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215704
  • Stock #: PT2403
  • VIN: 1GKKNULS5HZ141334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2017 GMC Acadia has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free Excellent service records. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. After nine years of production, GMC has finally given its popular Acadia SUV a full redesign. The 2017 GMC Acadia is smaller than its predecessor. Compared to the last Acadia, the 2017 model is 7.2 inches shorter in overall length, 3.5 inches narrower and 6.6 inches shorter in height. These changes translate to a reduction in passenger and cargo space, but it still remains competitive with other midsize SUVs, and what it loses in size it makes up for with improvements elsewhere. The 2017 Acadia is also some 700 pounds lighter, which helps to improve fuel economy. With the smaller footprint and weight reduction, it's easier to maneuver and drive around turns with confidence, too. AV6 engine along with all-wheel drive. The redesigned 2017 GMC Acadia is now the prototypical midsize crossover vehicle. Its slightly smaller size pits it against all the top five-passenger contenders in the segment, yet it's still a sizable vehicle that's capable of functioning as the sole family hauler thanks to three rows of seats. SLT1 trim adds an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, an upgraded color driver information display, a 120-volt power outlet, a universal garage door opener, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustments, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer. Also included is the Driver Alert I package that comes with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. additional option includes A two-panel sunroof.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
rear air
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

