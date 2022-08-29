$29,989+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT-1 LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 9215704
- Stock #: PT2403
- VIN: 1GKKNULS5HZ141334
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2017 GMC Acadia has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free Excellent service records. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. After nine years of production, GMC has finally given its popular Acadia SUV a full redesign. The 2017 GMC Acadia is smaller than its predecessor. Compared to the last Acadia, the 2017 model is 7.2 inches shorter in overall length, 3.5 inches narrower and 6.6 inches shorter in height. These changes translate to a reduction in passenger and cargo space, but it still remains competitive with other midsize SUVs, and what it loses in size it makes up for with improvements elsewhere. The 2017 Acadia is also some 700 pounds lighter, which helps to improve fuel economy. With the smaller footprint and weight reduction, it's easier to maneuver and drive around turns with confidence, too. AV6 engine along with all-wheel drive. The redesigned 2017 GMC Acadia is now the prototypical midsize crossover vehicle. Its slightly smaller size pits it against all the top five-passenger contenders in the segment, yet it's still a sizable vehicle that's capable of functioning as the sole family hauler thanks to three rows of seats. SLT1 trim adds an auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirror, an upgraded color driver information display, a 120-volt power outlet, a universal garage door opener, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar adjustments, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer. Also included is the Driver Alert I package that comes with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. additional option includes A two-panel sunroof.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from
Vehicle Features
