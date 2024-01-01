Menu
The GMC Canyon can carry up to 1620 pounds of people or cargo, and tow up to 7,000 pounds. Quicksilver Metallic in colour, the Canyon SLE comes equipped with an 8-inch screen, IntelliLink with SiriusXM, overhead console, leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls, reading lights, OnStar, body-color power mirrors, auto-dimming inside mirror, the Convenience Package, sliding sun visors, wide-angle driver side mirror and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Safety features on all Canyon models include dual frontal airbags, dual front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags front and rear, engine immobilizer, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitors, electronic stability control and a rear view camera.

2017 GMC Canyon

107,718 KM

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE Crew Cab

2017 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE Crew Cab

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Used
107,718KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black / Cobalt Red Cloth Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,718 KM

Vehicle Description

The GMC Canyon can carry up to 1620 pounds of people or cargo, and tow up to 7,000 pounds. Quicksilver Metallic in colour, the Canyon SLE comes equipped with an 8-inch screen, IntelliLink with SiriusXM, overhead console, leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls, reading lights, OnStar, body-color power mirrors, auto-dimming inside mirror, the Convenience Package, sliding sun visors, wide-angle driver side mirror and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Safety features on all Canyon models include dual frontal airbags, dual front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags front and rear, engine immobilizer, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitors, electronic stability control and a rear view camera. Come down to Capital today to test drive this 4WD GMC Canyon! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-988-7738 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-XXXX

866-229-5207

306-525-5211
