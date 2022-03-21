$CALL+ tax & licensing
866-229-5207
2017 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE Crew Cab
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8973325
- Stock #: 42823A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,448 KM
Vehicle Description
The GMC Canyon can carry up to 1620 pounds of people or cargo, and tow up to 7,000 pounds. Green in colour, the Canyon SLE comes equipped with an 8-inch screen, IntelliLink with SiriusXM, overhead console, leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction controls, reading lights, OnStar, body-color power mirrors, auto-dimming inside mirror, the Convenience Package, sliding sun visors, wide-angle driver side mirror and 17-inch aluminum wheels. Safety features on all Canyon models include dual frontal airbags, dual front side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags front and rear, engine immobilizer, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitors, electronic stability control and a rear view camera. Come down to Capital today to test drive this 4WD GMC Canyon! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
