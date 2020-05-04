2017 GMC Savana

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats

Vinyl Seats Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Dual Rear Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Exterior Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.