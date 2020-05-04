Menu
2017 GMC Savana

COMMERCIAL CUTAWAY

2017 GMC Savana

COMMERCIAL CUTAWAY

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4959576
  • Stock #: 20239A
  • VIN: 1GD37TCG4H1137530
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248 DEAL PENDING

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • ABS
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Vinyl Seats
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Dual Rear Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels

