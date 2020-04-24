2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Tow Hooks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Bench Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

