Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.

2017 GMC Terrain

38,876 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain

1 AWD **New Arrival**

2017 GMC Terrain

1 AWD **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-543-5410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # B125A
  • Mileage 38,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

