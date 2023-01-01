2017 GMC Terrain

$23,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 0 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9999029

9999029 Stock #: 299963T

299963T VIN: 2GKFLTEK0H6299963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,015 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.