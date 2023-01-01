Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

98,015 KM

Details Description

$23,500

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

SLE

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

98,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9999029
  • Stock #: 299963T
  • VIN: 2GKFLTEK0H6299963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Great shape, Low KM, No accidents Terrain AWD loaded with, Remote Start, Heated front seats, Rearview camera, Reverse sensors and more. come and check it out today. No more waiting Call or Text us today!

After this vehicle came in on trade, we had our fully certified Pre-Owned Ford mechanic perform a mechanical inspection. This vehicle passed the certification with flying colors. After the mechanical inspection and work was finished, we did a complete detail including sterilization and carpet shampoo.

Bennett Dunlop Ford has been located at 770 Broad St, in the heart of Regina for over 40 years! Our 4.6 Star google review (Well over 1,800 reviews) is the result of our commitment to providing the fastest, easiest and most fun customer experience possible. Our customers tell us that they love that we don't charge any admin or documentation fees, our sales team will simply offer our best price upfront and we have a no-questions-asked money back guarantee just in case you change your mind after your purchase.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

