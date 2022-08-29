Menu
2017 GMC Yukon

120,103 KM

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Denali 4WD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

2017 GMC Yukon

Denali 4WD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

120,103KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 43124A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 43124A
  • Mileage 120,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the all new GMC Yukon. Its spacious interior offers three rows of seating that can accommodate up to nine passengers, so load up for your summer vacation, and hit the road with your friends. This White Yukon creates a new standard in full-size utility. With the perfect balance of craftsmanship, comfort and functionality, the proof is in the drive. Aluminum trim, manual tilt steering, heating and cooling, and power adjustable pedals. The Yukon boasts a quiet cabin, inlaid doors and redesigned mirrors for reduced noise and aerodynamics. Acoustic laminated windshield and front door windows as well as a valved exhaust system that drastically reduces interior noise vibration. As well, the Yukon delivers your need for unparalleled comfort as well as the flexibility to accommodate passengers and cargo.If you are looking for a vehicle that is practical and stylish, the GMC Yukon is the vehicle for you. Come down to Capital and talk to one of our product specialists now! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

