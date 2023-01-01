$25,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Touring LEATHER SUNROOF
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P2746
- Mileage 88,300 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE LOW KM
Our 017 Honda Civic Touring Model has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to meet every need and budget. Redesigned just a year ago, the 2017 Honda Civic has re-established its standing as a no-brainer choice for a small car. Think of it this way: Are you interested in impressive fuel economy and/or class-leading acceleration? Yep, the Civic's got that. What about a comfortable, roomy interior filled with upscale materials? Check. An excellent all-arounder, the newest Civic drives well no matter which version you pick. Out on the highway, the Civic offers a composed ride quality that doesn't get overly floaty or harsh. Honda has also packed in plenty of the latest technology, from smartphone integration to advanced driver aids that can help you avoid accidents. No matter how you look at it, the 2017 Honda Civic is one of the best cars in its class. The Honda Civic has long been one of the better compact cars, but its 2016 redesign was nothing short of game-changing. Not only did it help revitalize the Civic nameplate, it shifted our expectations of what a compact car could be. This generation Civic is well regarded for its spacious cabin, excellent ride quality, upscale interior materials and superb handling. We're also smitten with its powerful and efficient turbocharged engine. automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, full power accessories, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, cruise control, an expanded-view driver side mirror, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and manual front seats with driver height adjustment. Electronics features include a 5-inch central display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth (phone and audio), a sunroof, heated side mirrors, a rear center armrest with cupholders, an eight-speaker audio system with dual USB ports, Honda's LaneWatch blind-spot camera, dynamic guidelines for the rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry with remote start, and a 7-inch touchscreen interface with satellite radio, Pandora compatibility, HondaLink smartphone integration and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration (including app-based navigation). EX-T gets you one of the Civic's best items, the turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (174 hp, 167 lb-ft). It also comes with a CVT (174 hp, 162 lb-ft). Thanks to impressive acceleration and big fuel economy numbers, the turbocharged four-cylinder is enough reason alone to buy an EX-T Civic or above, but the EX-T also adds foglights, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats. upgrades to leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an integrated navigation system. Honda Sensing safety package that includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
306-546-3993