2017 Honda Pilot

102,442 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2017 Honda Pilot

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring w/Honda Sensing

2017 Honda Pilot

Touring w/Honda Sensing

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

102,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9365740
  Stock #: 2291381L
  VIN: 5FNYF6H91HB503606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,442 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD.


3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 30748 kilometers below market average!


Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

