$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Lexus
306-569-8777
2017 Honda Pilot
2017 Honda Pilot
Touring w/Honda Sensing
Location
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5
306-569-8777
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
102,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9365740
- Stock #: 2291381L
- VIN: 5FNYF6H91HB503606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 102,442 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 30748 kilometers below market average!
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Many owners say the Pilot drives like it looks big, comfortable, and stable. Ease of entry and exit, even for larger or mobility-challenged passengers, is well rated; and rear-seats are said to be usable by adults on longer trips. In all aspects of interior space and storage, the Pilot seems to have hit the mark. Other owner-stated plusses include confident traction from the fully automatic though part-time all-wheel drive system, and an excellent driving position, backed by above-average outward visibility. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Lexus
Taylor Lexus
655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5