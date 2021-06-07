Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

94,171 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

2017 Hyundai Elantra

SE

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7326779
  • Stock #: W257
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8HU120131

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 94,171 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra SE includes:-Certified and mechanical inspection-Alloy Wheels-Backup-Camera-Heated Seats-Heated Steering Wheel-Blind Spot Monitoring and much more.Financing AvailableWelcome to WOW CARS Family!We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main ideals are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

