2017 Hyundai Elantra

164,200 KM

Details

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Limited GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

164,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8450262
  Stock #: CRAW3037
  VIN: KMHD84LFXHU210042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE GUARANTEED APPROVAL



Our Hyundai Elantra has been through a presale inspection ne battery and rear brakes. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident Free. Financing Available on site, Guaranteed Approval, Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The Hyundai Elantra has been completely redesigned for 2017. Highlights include fresh styling, new engine, a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, a more upscale interior and a host of new technology offerings. For starters, ride quality has been improved, making the Elantra more livable during daily driving. The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is as good as it's ever been and it's a strong contender in the compact car segment.It gives you the value you expect from Hyundai, but in a new package loaded with high-tech features. If you were a fan of the Elantra in the past, things just got even better. Popular equipment package adds stuff such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, satellite radio and a rearview camera. And if that's not enough, you also get the Value Edition, which includes blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control. The Limited Tech package adds a sunroof, heated rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a bigger driver information display.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

