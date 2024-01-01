$18,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Ultimate LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,500 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDNET FREE LOADED WITH OPTIONS
]Our Hyundai Santa Fe Sport has been through a presale inspection. fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident free. Financing available on site. trades Encouraged .aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. For 2017, the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport returns with refreshed styling front and rear, along with numerous feature updates, including a height adjustment for the power passenger seat, a larger 5-inch standard display and an available 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto. Newly offered safety features include adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree parking camera, lane-departure warning and adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking. Standard safety features on the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard are a rearview camera and Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency system that provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing. blind spot warning system with rear cross-traffic alert. Rear parking sensors and a multiview camera system that gives a 360-degree view around the vehicle. Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and lane departure. In government crash tests, the Santa Fe Sport earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with five stars each in the frontal- and side-impact protection categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Santa Fe Sport similarly earned a top "Good" rating in moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset tests, plus a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat/head restraint design (for rear-impact whiplash protection) tests. The IIHS has also given the Santa Fe Sport's optional forward collision mitigation system a top ranking of "Superior." hands-free power liftgate, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power front passenger seat (includes height adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, slide and recline functionality for the rear seats, and rear side window sunshades. 2.0T gets a more powerful turbocharged engine. Ultimate adds 19-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, a panoramic sunroof, rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera system, driver memory settings, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a 12-speaker Infinity premium sound system. Tech package that includes adaptive headlights with automatic high beam control, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
306-546-3993