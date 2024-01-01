$16,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Sonata
GLS EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE COLLISION FREE
Our 2017 Hyundai Sonata has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new air filters, New all season tires all around. New rear shocks. Carfax reports no collisions, Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. We might be living in an era where crossover SUVs have become the new family vehicle of choice, but that doesn't mean you should overlook excellent midsize sedans like the 2017 Hyundai Sonata. The Sonata earned an"A"rating two years ago upon its redesign and it still holds up today. The cabin is still cavernous and comfortable, with loads of room in the backseat for when you need to ferry the kids, their friends or adult friends. The Sonata also drives confidently, with a smooth ride quality and precise control that avoids that floaty big-sedan feel out on the highway. safety features on the 2017 Hyundai Sonata include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Also come with a rearview camera and Blue Link, Hyundai's emergency telematics system (includes roadside assistance, crash response, remote door lock control and monitoring features for parents with teenage drivers that include speed, geo-fencing and curfew limits). Blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. In government crash testing, the Sonata earned a perfect five-star overall rating, with five stars overall for its performance in frontal- and side-impact crash tests. In crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Sonata earned the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and a second-best "Acceptable" in the small-overlap frontal-offset impact test. The Sonata posted a "Good" rating for the remaining side-impact, roof-strength and whiplash protection (seats and head restraints) tests. automatic headlights, a rearview camera, a 7-inch touchscreen display, the Blue Link telematics system (with smartphone integration via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) and Bluetooth audio streaming. sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, a hands-free remote opening trunk, partial leather upholstery, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
