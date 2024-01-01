Menu
Account
Sign In
TucsonSE Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. RUBY WINE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Hyundai Tucson is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

322,710 KM

Details Description Features

$9,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE * Leather *

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE * Leather *

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
322,710KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Wine
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 322,710 KM

Vehicle Description

TucsonSE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. RUBY WINE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Hyundai Tucson is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Ruby Wine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Regency 98 Elite * As Traded * for sale in Regina, SK
1995 Oldsmobile Regency 98 Elite * As Traded * 266,482 KM $1,688 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude * Leather * Sunroof * for sale in Regina, SK
2021 Jeep Cherokee Altitude * Leather * Sunroof * 35,654 KM $34,958 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Regina, SK
2023 Ford F-150 XLT 48,256 KM $54,556 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson