2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE * Leather *
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Wine
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 322,710 KM
Vehicle Description
TucsonSE Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Hyundai Tucson boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. RUBY WINE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy.* This Hyundai Tucson Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* This Hyundai Tucson is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4.
Vehicle Features
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
306-737-4958