<p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!</strong></span></p> <p>This 2017 HYUNDIA TUCSON AWD - was locally owned, and well maintained. It has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. It has been through an 80-point inspection. And it did receive a fresh synthetic oil change.</p> <p>Its easy to understand the appeal of todays small crossover SUVs. These vehicles offer the admirable fuel economy and easy-to-drive demeanor youd get from a similarly sized sedan but also have abundant cargo space and the availability of all-wheel drive to help out in wet conditions.</p> <p>The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is one of the small crossovers out there vying for your attention and has a number of traits that place it high on our list of recommended models. The 2017 TUCSON comes standard with a 2.0-liter engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, air-conditioning, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks with recline, Bluetooth connectivity, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 5-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary input jack and satellite radio. The optional Popular package adds a few extras including a power driver seat, LED headlight accents and daytime running lights.</p> <p><span style=color:#2980b9><strong>Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer onsite financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.</strong></span></p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

156,642 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,642KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J23A46HU552426

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 156,642 KM

Fog Lights

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

