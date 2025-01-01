Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Odometer: 109,718 km <br/> SALE Price: $19,995+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Monitoring <br/> -Panoramic sunroof <br/> -Power seats <br/> -Front + Rear Heated Seats <br/> -Heated Steering Wheel <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

109,718 KM

Details Description

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle
12968103

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE - Local Trade

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12968103
  2. 12968103
  3. 12968103
  4. 12968103
  5. 12968103
  6. 12968103
  7. 12968103
  8. 12968103
  9. 12968103
  10. 12968103
  11. 12968103
  12. 12968103
  13. 12968103
  14. 12968103
  15. 12968103
  16. 12968103
  17. 12968103
  18. 12968103
  19. 12968103
  20. 12968103
  21. 12968103
  22. 12968103
  23. 12968103
  24. 12968103
  25. 12968103
Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,718KM
VIN KM8J3CA41HU406674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 109,718 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Odometer: 109,718 km
SALE Price: $19,995+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE - Local Trade for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE - Local Trade 109,718 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE - No Accidents for sale in Regina, SK
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE - No Accidents 79,823 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Regina, SK
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 162,880 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Hyundai Tucson