2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE - Local Trade
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE - Local Trade
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,718KM
VIN KM8J3CA41HU406674
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 109,718 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD Odometer: 109,718 km
SALE Price: $19,995+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2017 Hyundai Tucson