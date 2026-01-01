$18,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited - No Accidents
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,277KM
VIN KM8J3CA21HU500309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 127,277 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD Odometer: 127,277km
SALE Price: $18,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Navigation
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Push Button Start
-Power liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
