2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD
Odometer: 127,277km
SALE Price: $18,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents

Highlight Features:
-Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Navigation
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Push Button Start
-Power liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2017 Hyundai Tucson

127,277 KM

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - No Accidents

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Limited - No Accidents

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,277KM
VIN KM8J3CA21HU500309

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,277 KM

2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited AWD Odometer: 127,277km
SALE Price: $18,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Panoramic sunroof
-Navigation
-Leather Power seats
-Front + Rear Heated Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Premium Alloy Wheels
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist
-Push Button Start
-Power liftgate
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Hyundai Tucson