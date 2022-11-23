Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

115,617 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD | Remote Start

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD | Remote Start

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,617KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9409759
  • Stock #: 22JGC63B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,617 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!2 Sets of Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, AWD and more!Text us at (306) 500-7697 for more informationCrestview Chrysler is a proud member of the Capital Automotive Group. Come see us at 601 Albert Street in Regina and find out why we are a top-volume Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WINTER WHITE
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM

