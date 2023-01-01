Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

148,100 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2017 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

148,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9747352
  • Stock #: CBK3094
  • VIN: KM8J3CA27HU534576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,100 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our 2017 Hyundai Tucson has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and budget. Following up on last year's full redesign, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson receives a few updates to technology and interior quality. Most notably, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration debuts on the Tucson's top trim levels. It's easy to understand the appeal of today's small crossover SUVs. These vehicles offer the admirable fuel economy and easy-to-drive demeanor you'd get from a similarly sized sedan but also have abundant cargo space and all-wheel drive to help out in wet and Snow conditions. The 2017 Hyundai Tucson is one of the small crossovers out there vying for your attention and has a number of traits that place it high on our list of recommended models. Standard safety items on the 2017 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill-hold assist and hill descent control. rearview camera as standard, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Limited features all of those items. In government crash tests, the 2017 Hyundai Tucson received five stars (out of a possible five) for overall crash protection, as well as five stars in front and side crash protection. powered by a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder that generates 175 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The 1.6-liter engine is paired to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission that works like a regular automatic. Ultimate package that includes adaptive xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded gauge cluster display, heated front & rear seats and steering wheel. lane departure warning, leather upholstery, an eight-way power passenger seat, dual-zone automatic climate control.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

