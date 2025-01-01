$26,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Infiniti Q60
3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
2017 Infiniti Q60
3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$26,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C3365
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
# ?? Stunning Performance & All-Season Luxury: 2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD ??
### Sophisticated Style | All-Wheel Drive Confidence | Meticulously Maintained
Experience the perfect fusion of head-turning design, exhilarating performance, and all-wheel-drive confidence with this exceptional **2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD**. With **123,000 km**, this luxury sports coupe has been meticulously cared for and is ready to deliver an unforgettable driving experience, no matter the season.
---
## ? Buy With Confidence: A History You Can Trust
Drive away with absolute peace of mind. This is a vehicle with a proven history of exceptional care:
* **Clean Carfax Report:** Confirms a perfect vehicle history with no reported accidents.
* **Excellent Service Records:** Verifiable history of consistent and proper maintenance, ensuring the vehicle's health and reliability for its next owner.
---
## ? Premium Features That Elevate Every Drive
This Q60 is equipped with the luxurious and advanced features you demand in a modern coupe, ready to conquer every season and street:
* **All-Weather Capability:** Dominate winter roads with **Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)**.
* **Ultimate Comfort:** Stay warm and cozy with **Power Memory Heated Seats** and a **Heated Steering Wheel**a necessity for Saskatchewan winters!
* **Parking Confidence:** Navigate tight spots effortlessly with the **Surround View Camera** system.
* **Infotainment Hub:** Features a full-screen **Navigation** system, **Bluetooth** hands-free and audio streaming, **CD Player**, and **SiriusXM Radio**.
* **Luxury Details:** Enjoy a smooth, powerful ride with a driver-focused cockpit, elegant styling, and dual-zone climate control.
---
## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage
Choosing Siman Auto Sales means partnering with a dealership that puts you first.
* **Family Owned & Operated:** Weve been proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 26 years**. Were **large enough to make a difference, but small enough to care**.
* **Easy, Stress-Free Financing:** Get approved quickly with our **Easy On-Site Financing** through a network of **16 Banks and Lenders**. We work hard to find a payment plan that fits your budget.
* **Trades Are Encouraged:** Looking to upgrade? We offer fair and competitive value for all trade-ins to make your purchase simple and seamless.
* **Protect Your Investment:** Ask us about our wide range of available **Aftermarket Warranties**. We have coverage options to fit every need and budget.
### ?? Ready to Experience the Thrill?
This beautifully maintained and highly sought-after 2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD is a rare find. Don't let this perfect blend of style, performance, and all-season capability slip away.
**Check our reviews** online and discover why your neighbours have trusted Siman Auto Sales for over two decades!
