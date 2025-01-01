Menu
Account
Sign In
# ?? Stunning Performance & All-Season Luxury: 2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD ?? ### Sophisticated Style | All-Wheel Drive Confidence | Meticulously Maintained Experience the perfect fusion of head-turning design, exhilarating performance, and all-wheel-drive confidence with this exceptional **2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD**. With **123,000 km**, this luxury sports coupe has been meticulously cared for and is ready to deliver an unforgettable driving experience, no matter the season. --- ## ? Buy With Confidence: A History You Can Trust Drive away with absolute peace of mind. This is a vehicle with a proven history of exceptional care: * **Clean Carfax Report:** Confirms a perfect vehicle history with no reported accidents. * **Excellent Service Records:** Verifiable history of consistent and proper maintenance, ensuring the vehicles health and reliability for its next owner. --- ## ? Premium Features That Elevate Every Drive This Q60 is equipped with the luxurious and advanced features you demand in a modern coupe, ready to conquer every season and street: * **All-Weather Capability:** Dominate winter roads with **Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)**. * **Ultimate Comfort:** Stay warm and cozy with **Power Memory Heated Seats** and a **Heated Steering Wheel**a necessity for Saskatchewan winters! * **Parking Confidence:** Navigate tight spots effortlessly with the **Surround View Camera** system. * **Infotainment Hub:** Features a full-screen **Navigation** system, **Bluetooth** hands-free and audio streaming, **CD Player**, and **SiriusXM Radio**. * **Luxury Details:** Enjoy a smooth, powerful ride with a driver-focused cockpit, elegant styling, and dual-zone climate control. --- ## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage Choosing Siman Auto Sales means partnering with a dealership that puts you first. * **Family Owned & Operated:** Weve been proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 26 years**. Were **large enough to make a difference, but small enough to care**. * **Easy, Stress-Free Financing:** Get approved quickly with our **Easy On-Site Financing** through a network of **16 Banks and Lenders**. We work hard to find a payment plan that fits your budget. * **Trades Are Encouraged:** Looking to upgrade? We offer fair and competitive value for all trade-ins to make your purchase simple and seamless. * **Protect Your Investment:** Ask us about our wide range of available **Aftermarket Warranties**. We have coverage options to fit every need and budget. ### ?? Ready to Experience the Thrill? This beautifully maintained and highly sought-after 2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD is a rare find. Dont let this perfect blend of style, performance, and all-season capability slip away. **Check our reviews** online and discover why your neighbours have trusted Siman Auto Sales for over two decades!

2017 Infiniti Q60

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Watch This Vehicle
13068430

2017 Infiniti Q60

3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 13068430
  2. 13068430
  3. 13068430
  4. 13068430
  5. 13068430
  6. 13068430
  7. 13068430
  8. 13068430
  9. 13068430
  10. 13068430
  11. 13068430
  12. 13068430
  13. 13068430
  14. 13068430
  15. 13068430
  16. 13068430
  17. 13068430
  18. 13068430
  19. 13068430
  20. 13068430
  21. 13068430
  22. 13068430
Contact Seller

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1EV7EL4HM554698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C3365
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

# ?? Stunning Performance & All-Season Luxury: 2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD ??
### Sophisticated Style | All-Wheel Drive Confidence | Meticulously Maintained

Experience the perfect fusion of head-turning design, exhilarating performance, and all-wheel-drive confidence with this exceptional **2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD**. With **123,000 km**, this luxury sports coupe has been meticulously cared for and is ready to deliver an unforgettable driving experience, no matter the season.

---

## ? Buy With Confidence: A History You Can Trust

Drive away with absolute peace of mind. This is a vehicle with a proven history of exceptional care:

* **Clean Carfax Report:** Confirms a perfect vehicle history with no reported accidents.
* **Excellent Service Records:** Verifiable history of consistent and proper maintenance, ensuring the vehicle's health and reliability for its next owner.

---

## ? Premium Features That Elevate Every Drive

This Q60 is equipped with the luxurious and advanced features you demand in a modern coupe, ready to conquer every season and street:

* **All-Weather Capability:** Dominate winter roads with **Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD)**.
* **Ultimate Comfort:** Stay warm and cozy with **Power Memory Heated Seats** and a **Heated Steering Wheel**a necessity for Saskatchewan winters!
* **Parking Confidence:** Navigate tight spots effortlessly with the **Surround View Camera** system.
* **Infotainment Hub:** Features a full-screen **Navigation** system, **Bluetooth** hands-free and audio streaming, **CD Player**, and **SiriusXM Radio**.
* **Luxury Details:** Enjoy a smooth, powerful ride with a driver-focused cockpit, elegant styling, and dual-zone climate control.

---

## ?? The Siman Auto Sales Advantage

Choosing Siman Auto Sales means partnering with a dealership that puts you first.

* **Family Owned & Operated:** Weve been proudly serving Saskatchewan for **over 26 years**. Were **large enough to make a difference, but small enough to care**.
* **Easy, Stress-Free Financing:** Get approved quickly with our **Easy On-Site Financing** through a network of **16 Banks and Lenders**. We work hard to find a payment plan that fits your budget.
* **Trades Are Encouraged:** Looking to upgrade? We offer fair and competitive value for all trade-ins to make your purchase simple and seamless.
* **Protect Your Investment:** Ask us about our wide range of available **Aftermarket Warranties**. We have coverage options to fit every need and budget.

### ?? Ready to Experience the Thrill?

This beautifully maintained and highly sought-after 2017 Infiniti Q60 AWD is a rare find. Don't let this perfect blend of style, performance, and all-season capability slip away.

**Check our reviews** online and discover why your neighbours have trusted Siman Auto Sales for over two decades!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE for sale in Regina, SK
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY SALE PRICED EXCELLENT VALUE 167,200 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Infiniti Q60 3.0T EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 123,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Ford Escape Titanium EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS 101,000 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2017 Infiniti Q60