2017 Jeep Cherokee

102,810 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

102,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10030434
  • Stock #: 23G17B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Cherokee (2.4L)KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR FLEXFUEL.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7" Full Face Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic -inc: 1 speed PTU, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR -inc: Tigershark (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR FLEXFUEL -inc: Tigershark Flex Fuel Vehicle 50 State Emissions

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

