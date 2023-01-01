$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
- Listing ID: 10030434
- Stock #: 23G17B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Cherokee (2.4L)KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR FLEXFUEL.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7" Full Face Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic -inc: 1 speed PTU, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control.* Stop By Today *Stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
