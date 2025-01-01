$22,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4X4
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4X4
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,375KM
VIN 1C4PJMDS8HD216858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,375 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4Odometer: 80,375 km
Price: $22,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Brand new tires
Highlight Features:--Leather Power seats
-Heated + Cooled Seats
-Heated Steering Wheel
-Snow/Sports mode
-Alloy Wheels
-Panoramic Sunroof
-All Wheel Drive
-Backup-Camera
-Park Assist Sensors
-Power Tail gate
-Tow Hitch
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2017 Jeep Cherokee