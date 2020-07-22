Menu
2017 Jeep Cherokee

70,713 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Dunlop Ford

306-522-6612

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

306-522-6612

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,713KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5541063
  • Stock #: 598616T
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS9HW598616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Four-Wheel Drive
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Body-coloured door handles
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Gasoline Fuel
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
9-Speed A/T
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
4.083 Axle Ratio
Electronic Range Select
Jeep Active Drive II
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Off-Road Suspension
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
8.4" touch screen display
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Paint w/Badging
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Fuel Capacity: 59.1L
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Dunlop Ford

Bennett Dunlop Ford

770 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H7

