2017 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Hill Descent Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Block Heater Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Variable Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Front fog lamps Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Powertrain Four-Wheel Drive Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air filtration Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Cargo Net 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Knee Air Bag A/T Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Gasoline Fuel Parkview Back-Up Camera 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Leather Gear Shift Knob Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material 9-Speed A/T Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 4.083 Axle Ratio Electronic Range Select Jeep Active Drive II 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 GPS Antenna Input Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Off-Road Suspension 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 8.4" touch screen display Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4 Skid Plates Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Paint w/Badging Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Fuel Capacity: 59.1L 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

