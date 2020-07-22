2017 Jeep Cherokee

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Body-coloured door handles
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
8.4" touch screen display
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
